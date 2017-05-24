Valuables worth Rs 6L looted from techie’s house in city

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incident of deteriorating law and order situation here, a gang of miscreants looted a software engineer’s house at Canal Road near Garage Square and fled with valuables worth Rs 6 lakh on Tuesday morning.

After getting access to the living room, they locked the bedroom, where the Engineer Chinmaya Mohanty and his family were asleep, and picked up an LCD TV, expensive stationary items and crockery from the kitchen.

The miscreants then collected keys of the wardrobe from where they picked up Mohanty’s laptop, mobile phones and documents. After ransacking the house, the gang used Mohanty’s car to flee with the booty.

Mohanty woke up at around 7 am and realized that the bedroom door was locked from outside, he rang up the landlord who resides on the first floor of the two-storey building.

A senior police official said the loot was the handiwork of an inter-state gang. “The miscreants kept a close watch on the activities of the family for a few days before committing the crime,” the official added.