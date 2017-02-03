Vaccination rate in Kandhamal below 50 per cent

Phulbani: While the health scenario of tribal dominated and widely impoverished Kandhamal district is worsening recent reports from the state’s health department suggested that mass vaccination rate in the district falls way below fifty per cent.

As per government sources, while an average of 68.8 per cent of kids are inoculated for serious diseases across the state about 40.8 per cent of kids are vaccinated in the district.

There are chances of serious fatal diseases like Hepatitis, Polio, Tetanus, every now and then posing life threatening situation for kids in the district especially in the far cut off areas of Kotagada, Tumudibandha, Phiringia, Daringbadi, Raikia, K Nuagaon, Chakapada blocks.

Funds to tunes of crores are being released through NHRM but the same are not being spent for improving health scenario in the district. Unavailability of anganwadi workers, absence of health officials and door to door inoculation drive could be ascertained for the worse condition of vaccination reports.