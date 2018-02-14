Headlines

V-day: Over 30 Kalinga Sena activists detained in Bhubaneswar

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Valentine’s Day

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Police today detained as many as 30 activists of the Kalinga Sena and took them into preventive custody from outside their office at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar to avoid any untoward situation on Valentine’s Day.

According to report, police resorted to the arrest as the outfit had threatened to hold protests against the Valentine’s Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar and warned the youngsters to stay away from Valentine’s Day celebrations alleging the celebration is against the Indian culture.

The outfit had also threatened of raiding parks and malls in the city to stop couples from celebrating the day.

Police took them into custody while they were gearing up to oppose the celebrations.

On the other hand, some of the recreational parks in the city including Jaydev Vatika, Ekamra Kanan have remained closed.

Policemen were deployed at various shopping malls and some other public places in the city to prevent untoward incidents.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.7K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
Indian Railways Indian Railways
887
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
wife kills husband wife kills husband
777
Crime

Second wife kills husband jealous over his love for first wife
To Top