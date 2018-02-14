V-day: Over 30 Kalinga Sena activists detained in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Police today detained as many as 30 activists of the Kalinga Sena and took them into preventive custody from outside their office at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar to avoid any untoward situation on Valentine’s Day.

According to report, police resorted to the arrest as the outfit had threatened to hold protests against the Valentine’s Day celebrations in Bhubaneswar and warned the youngsters to stay away from Valentine’s Day celebrations alleging the celebration is against the Indian culture.

The outfit had also threatened of raiding parks and malls in the city to stop couples from celebrating the day.

Police took them into custody while they were gearing up to oppose the celebrations.

On the other hand, some of the recreational parks in the city including Jaydev Vatika, Ekamra Kanan have remained closed.

Policemen were deployed at various shopping malls and some other public places in the city to prevent untoward incidents.