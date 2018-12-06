Uttarakhand govt forms panel to review objections on Kedarnath movie

Mumbai: The Uttarakhand government has constituted a panel to review into the objections being raised for the Abhishek Kapoor’s upcoming film Kedarnath.

A panel headed by Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj will examine the objections being raised about the content of the movie and submit its report. The decision on the screening of the movie with necessary cuts will be taken on basis of its report.

Home Secretary Nitesh Jha, Information Secretary Dilip Jawalkar and DGP Anil Raturi are the other members of the panel.

The film with the tagline ‘Love is pilgrimage’ mainly revolves around the 14 kilometre-long journey from Gauri Kund to the Kedarnath shrine.

The film which is set to release on Friday stars Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles.