Uttar Pradesh tops Crime List, Delhi Least Safe among Metros: NCRB

New Delhi: Annual data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2016 indicated that India’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh topped the list during the time, with rising rates of violence such as crime against women and murder.

It must be noted that UP, which is the country’s largest state, recorded the 16.1 per cent of murders (4,889) once again, while in Bihar the figure was 2,581.

Crimes against women saw a jump of 2.9% in 2016 over the previous year, with Uttar Pradesh accounting for 14.5% (49,262) of total cases reported in the country. UP was followed by West Bengal at 9.6% (32,513 cases).

Delhi reported the highest crime rate against women at 160.4% against the national average rate of 55.2%.

The country also reported a rise in rape cases, with an increase of 12.4% from 34,651 cases in 2015 to 38,947 in 2016. Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh reported the highest incidence of rape with 4,882 cases (12.5%) and 4,816 (12.4%), respectively, followed by Maharashtra with 4,189 cases (10.7%) during 2016.

The NCRB data also pointed to a rise in crimes against children, with Uttar Pradesh topping this list too, followed by Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi topped the crime list among metropolitan cities, accounting for 38.8% of total crimes reported under the Indian Penal Code, followed by Bengaluru (8.9%) and Mumbai (7.7%).