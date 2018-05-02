Uttar Pradesh: Man Chops off Wife’s Nose for Not Letting Him Drink Alcohol

Shahjahanpur: A man at Bahadurpur village in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh chopped off his wife’s nose when she stopped him from drinking alcohol.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the 35-year-old wife, sangita, entered into a fight with her husband over his drinking habit.

An infuriated Rajesh Kumar then chopped off her nose, police said. The woman was rushed to a hospital. Her condition was stated to be stable.

An FIR has been registered against the accused in this regard, the police said.