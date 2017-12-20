Uttar Pradesh Govt transfers 33 IAS officers, including 8 district Collectors

Headlines

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday transferred 33 officials of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), including eight District Magistrates, an official said.

Among the prominent changes, Pulkit Khare has been posted as the new District Magistrate of Hardoi and the incumbent DM Shubhra Saxena has been made Special Secretary (Power).

While Arvind Mallapa Bangari has been named as DM Jaunpur and Shakuntala Gautam is the new DM of Amethi, Vijay Karan Anand has been sent as the ‘Kumbh Mela Adhikari’.

Rishirendra Kumar has been assigned to serve as the new DM of Baghpat in western UP and Rakesh Kumar has been appointed as the new vice-chairman of the Varanasi Development Authority.

