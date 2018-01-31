Utkal University students say ‘No’ to RD’s 2nd campus

Bhubaneswar: Hundreds of students of Utkal University on Wednesday staged demonstration in front of the main gate against the State Government’s decision to establish the second campus of Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University in its premises here.

Tension erupted among the varsity students after the State Government constituted a committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University to identify 30 acres of land in the existing campus of the Utkal University for establishment of the proposed second campus of RD Women’s University.

According to official sources, the new campus will be built on 30 acres land on the Utkal University premises. The State Government has formed a special committee for identification of land and other procedures headed by Utkal University Vice-Chancellor SM Patnaik.

The other members of the committee include RD Women’s University Vice-Chancellor Padmaja Mishra, Additional Secretary to Higher Education Department and a representative of General Administration (GA) Department.

Sources said the committee will submit a detailed report in this matter to the State Government by February 15.

It may be mentioned here that the State Government had initially selected a piece of land in Daspur on the city outskirts for the second campus of the RD Women’s University but later dropped after the location was deemed to be too remote.