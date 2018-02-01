Utkal University students block NH 16 protesting RD University’s 2nd campus

Bhubaneswar: Thousands of students of Utkal University on Thursday staged road-blockade on NH 16 in front of the main gate here protesting over the government’s decision to establish the second campus of Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University in Vani Vihar premises.

The protesting students sat on the NH burning tyres and shouted slogans urging the State Government to revoke the decision in this connection.

With vehicular communications were disrupted for hours following the road-blockade.

DCP Satybrata Bhoi reached the spot and pacified the protesting students. Adequate security personnel have been deployed in and outside the campus to prevent any untoward incident.

Yesterday, the students had blocked the main gate protesting the government’s decision to identify 30 acres of land in the existing campus of the Utkal University for recommending the allotment to the second campus of RD Women’s University in the state capital constituting a committee headed by the Vice-Chancellor of the varsity.