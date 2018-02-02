Utkal University row: Protesting students torch ambulance

Bhubaneswar: On the third day of their protest against the State Government’s decision to establish the second campus of Rama Devi (RD) Women’s University in Vani Vihar campus, agitating students set an ambulance on fire here today.

The irate students also locked all the entry gates of the university as the government did not pay heed to their demand to revoke the decision.

All the classes have been suspended for last three days and on-going university -examinations were cancelled, sources said.

Yesterday, thousands of students of Utkal University had staged three-hour long road-blockade on NH 16 in front of the main gate of the campus in the capital city to press their demand.

Notably, the State government has constituted a committee formed headed by the Vice-Chancellor of Utkal University to identify 30 acres of land in the existing campus of the Utkal University for recommending the allotment to the second campus of RD Women’s University in the state capital.

Currently, RD Women’s University runs in the same campus of erstwhile Rama Devi Women’s College in the city.