Utkal University postpones Plus III 4th semester exam

Bhubaneswar: In view of heavy rainfall across the state, the authorities of Utkal University (UU) today postponed the Plus III 4th semester examination in all its affiliated degree colleges.

Pradeep Kumar Behera, Controller of Examinations of UU informed that the Plus II 4th semester Choice Based Credit System (CBCS) examination scheduled to be held on July 21, has been postponed.

The next date of the examination will be notified later on, he added.

In the meanwhile, the authorities of higher education department have also extended the offline admission and data updation dates in degree colleges in the state, in view of incessant rainfall.

The date of offline admission scheduled to be held on July 21 has been extended till July 23 and updation of data till July 24 for aspirants selected for admission into vacant seats of Plus III 1st year in degree and autonomous colleges, said the higher education department today.