Utkal Express derailment: Railway suspends four officials

Muzaffarnagar: Four railway officials were suspended on Sunday, including senior divisional engineer, in the aftermath of the Utkal Express derailment at Khatauli, 25 km from Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

The latest development comes a day after the tragic mishap that left at least 23 passengers dead and over 150 injured when 14 coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Kalinga Utkal Express derailed.

Besides, the Railway Board has also sent three officials on leave, including Northern Railway General Manager RK Kulshreshtra, Railway Board Member Engineering Aditya Mittal and Divisional Railway Manager Delhi RN Singh and transferred Chief Track Engineer of Northern Railway.

Earlier in the day, railway officials had indicated that negligence at the local level appeared to have caused the derailment of Utkal Express.

Expressing concern over the incident, Mohd Jamshed, Member Traffic, Railway Board, said an initial probe has found that maintenance work was being carried out on the tracks which might have caused the derailment. “Prime facie, it seems maintenance work was being carried out on the tracks…. Some maintenance work was going on, which might have caused the derailment of Utkal Express,” Jamshed said, adding a probe would reveal if any maintenance work was being carried out on the tracks without permission.