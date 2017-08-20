Utkal Express derailment: Prabhu directs CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by today

New Delhi: Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday directed the Chairman Railway Board (CRB) to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by the evening, in connection with on Saturday’s Kalinga Utkal Express derailment, which left 23 people dead and over 100 injured.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Prabhu posted,”Will not allow laxity in operations by the Board. Have directed CRB to fix responsibility on prima facie evidence by end of day.”

7 derailed coaches have been tackled. “Restoration is top priority. Seven coaches tackled. Also ensuring best possible medical care for the injured. Monitoring situation closely,” the Railways Minister added.

On the other hand, as investigations begin into Saturday’s train tragedy in Uttar Pradesh, a human error may have been the cause, as alleged by locals.

Meanwhile, it has also been reported that the Railways Commissioner (Safety) would be visiting the accident site to conduct the preliminary inspection.

Following the train tragedy in UP, all the trains on the Meerut line have been cancelled or diverted till 6 PM. As per sources, affected rail route is expected to be cleared and traffic is likely to be restored by 7 PM today.

At least 156 passengers were injured after 14 coaches of the train bound for Haridwar in Uttarakhand derailed on Saturday evening in Meerut-Saharanpur Division in Uttar Pradesh.

The death toll is likely to rise further as at least 10 of the injured are in critical condition.