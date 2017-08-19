Utkal Express Derailment: Odisha CM, Rail Minister announce ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced assistance to the kin of any Odia passenger killed or injured in Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express derailment.

As per official sources, Patnaik announced the ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh for the dead and Rs 50 thousand for injured passenger getting treatment at any hospital.

Expressing his deep concern over the tragic incident he directed the commerce and transport department to work in coordination with the Railway department in rescue operation.

“Deeply anguished by the loss of lives in Kalinga #Utkal Express in UP. My thoughts and prayers with victims’ families and the injured,” he tweeted.

Spoke to Shri @sureshpprabhu & he has assured all help to the affected passengers. My officers are in constant touch with @RailMinIndia, he further tweeted.

Besides, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu too announced ex-gratia for the victims.

Prabhu announced ex-gratia of Rs 3.5 lakh for those who lost their lives, Rs 50,000 for seriously injured and Rs 25,000 for people with minor injuries in the unfortunate accident.