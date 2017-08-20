Utkal Express derailment: Five from Odisha injured, no casualties

Bhubaneswar: Five passengers from Odisha were injured in the Utkal Express derailment near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh last evening.

The injured persons have been identified as Madhu Mandal, Mubarak Ali, Debendra Das, Jatri Das and Sabita Mallick.

There were 99 passengers from Odisha, out of which 72 had boarded from Puri. Three persons from the State were injured. No passenger from Odisha has been identified among the dead persons so far, said East Coast Railway PRO Nirakar Das here this morning.

“We are in contact with the northern railway. We have cancelled four trains in Odisha and six more trains were diverted following the accident. The situation will be normal today,” he said.

On the other hand, Odisha government has sent a medical team to Uttar Pradesh for treatment of the passengers injured in the tragic mishap. The team included Surgery specialist Dr Niranjan Mishra, Orthopedic specialist Dr Kanhei Mohapatra, Medicine specialist Dr Rajeev Jena and pharmacist Kedar Jena.

Meanwhile, a 5-member team led by Odisha Transport Minister Nrushingha Sahoo along with Health Minister Pratap Jena will visit the accident site in Muzaffarnagar to take stock of the situation.

The track repairing work is underway on war footing level. The rescue operation has been completed.

The incident took place at around 5.50 pm on Friday while the train was on its way to Haridwar. The impact of the accident was so severe that one of the coaches could be seen mounted on another while another coach had crashed into the Chowdhary Tilakram Inter College along the tracks. The injured passengers have been rushed to different hospitals.