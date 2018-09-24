Utkal campus tense after students clash, police deployed

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high on the premises of Utkal University on Monday evening after two students’ groups and police entered into clash over some issues.

According to sources, a group of pharmacy students had staged a protest on the campus over some issues. Later, another group of students allegedly disturbed them.

Later, the protesting students got into a fight with the rival students and the police. The police reportedly detained two students in connection with the clash.

Police forces were deployed on the campus to thwart any untoward incident.