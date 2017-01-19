State at Large

Utkal Bharat to vie for polls in 13 districts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
utkal bharat

Bhubaneswar : Utkal Bharat party will contest the upcoming panchayat polls in as many as 13 districts, party president Kharavela Swain said on Thursday.

The party has nominated 59 candidates for the 13 districts for elections into zilla parishad posts with a ring symbol.

Notably, Utkal Bharat is a regional political outfit led by former BJP leader and MP of the 14th Lok Sabha from Balasore district.

During the last general elections the party united a front led by Ama Odisha Party and Congress leader Soumya Ranjan Patnaik in all the 147 assembly 21 parliamentary constituencies.

