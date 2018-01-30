Utkal Bharat to fight Bijepur by-poll

Bhubaneswar: The Utkal Bharat on Monday said it would field a candidate for the by-poll to the Bijepur Assembly seat scheduled to be held on February 24.

“We would make failures of both the Union and the State Governments as main poll planks. Besides, we will bring to the notice of people how the two main national parties (BJP and Congress) have adopted unscrupulous ways for political gains. The party took this decision at a meeting held here under chairmanship of its president Kharavel Swain.

Among others, vice-presidents Lokanath Sarangi and Rajendra Dalbehera, State secretary Seikh Kamilludin Ahamad, Bhubaneswar president Kishore Pradhan, VP Kisan Tikimani, secretary Rabinarayan Das and Nari Utkal Bharat General secretary Sabitri Jena were present.