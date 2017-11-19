PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Using casteist remarks over phone in public an offence: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ruled that using casteist remarks over the phone in a public place against the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe category amount to criminal offence warranting a jail of a maximum five years.

The top court refused to stay the criminal proceedings and quash an FIR lodged against a person, who allegedly used the expletive and derogatory casteist remarks over the phone to a woman belonging to the SC/ST category.

A bench of Justice J Chelameswar and Justice S Abdul Nazeer declined to interfere with the August 17 order of the Allahabad High Court which had rejected a plea of an Uttar Pradesh native, seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against him by the woman.

