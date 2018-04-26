Usasi slams inaction of cops, blames Eastern Blue for being manhandled

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cine Stars’ Association on Wednesday strongly condemned the manhandling and misbehaviour of actress Usasi Mishra by some persons at an opera show in Teranga of Angul district on Sunday night.

At a press coference here, the association members said they have given two days’ deadline to police to nab the accused; otherwise, they would meet the DGP and then decide on their future course of action, said association general secretary Sritam Das.

Usasi , who was present in the conference, blamed the organisers of the opera, Eastern Blue Limited, for the incident. She alleged that the organisers of the show and the management did not provide adequate security, for which the incident took place and one Indramani Sahu and his two sons manhandled her and also tried to rip off her clothes.

But as she is trained in martial arts, she managed to save her life. Any normal girl in her place would have been killed, Usasi said.

Though police had prior information that such a huge crowd was going to congregate at the place, there were no police personnel around, she said. She lamented that though three days have passed, police are yet to arrest the accused Indramani and his two sons.