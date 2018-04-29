Usasi Misra meets DGP, urges to take action against culprits in Derang assault case

Bhubaneswar: Odia film and opera actress Usasi Misra on Sunday met the Director General of Police (DGP) Dr RP Sharma here and demanded action against the culprits, who had allegedly molested and manhandled her at Derang village in Kaniha area of Angul district on the night of April 22.

“I apprised the DGP of the entire incident and told him that though one week has passed, police have just arrested one person not taking any action against the other culprits. I requested him to intervene in the matter,” Usasi told mediapersons after meeting the DGP.

“The DGP assured me that he would look into the incident at the earliest,” she added.

The Ollywood actress was accompanied by the members of the Odisha Cine Critic Association.

Notably, on the night of April 22 Usasi was allegeedly beaten up and molested at Derang where she had gone to perform in an opera, owned by the Eastern Blue.

Police sources said one Indramani Sahu and his two sons allegedly manhandled the actress and even hurled abuses at her. They also damaged her car.

A day after the incident, Kaniha police arrested Sahu’s driver Dusmanta Behera.

However, Indramani Sahu, the prime accused in the assault case, lodged a counter FIR against Usasi on April 26 alleging that she had manhandled him.