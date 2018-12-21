US to withdraw troops from Afghanistan

Washington: The United States has decided to withdraw 7,000 troops from Afghanistan.

The troop withdrawal decision has stunned Afghan officials who said they were not briefed on the plans.

The Trump administration has reportedly ordered the US military to start withdrawing nearly 7,000 troops from Afghanistan.

The move will likely to plunge the war-torn country further into chaos, reports said.

Media reports said the withdrawal of the troops marked a significant departure from Trump’s August 2017 decision to slightly increase the number of US troops in Afghanistan.

The Afghanistan directive also came at a time when the US was attempting to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban to end the 17-year-old war.

Trump’s orders on Syria and Afghanistan led to the resignation of his Pentagon chief James Mattis.