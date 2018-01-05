US suspends over $1.15 billion ‘security assistance’ to Pakistan for ‘harbouring terror groups’

Washington: In yet another big jolt to Pakistan, the US has suspended more than $1.15 billion security assistance to Pakistan, accusing Islamabad of harbouring terror groups like the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani Network within its border and showing unwillingness to take “decisive actions” against them.

In addition, the Department of Defense has suspended the entire USD 900 million of the Coalition Support Fund (CSF) money to Pakistan for the fiscal year 2017, according to reports.

The freezing of all security assistance to Pakistan comes days after President Donald Trump in a new year tweet accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

This is another mega blow to Pakistan which will be deprived of more than 1 billion dollars in aid. This is the second time USA has snubbed Pakistan after suspending USD 225 million aid a few days ago.