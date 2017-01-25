Headlines

US Senate confirms Nikki Haley as ambassador to the United Nations

United States: The United States Senate on Tuesday has confirmed South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley as the country’s ambassador to the United Nations. A majority of the Senate voted in favour of Haley, with only four senators, including Democrat Bernie Sanders, voting against the appointment. Haley resigned as the governor of South Carolina following her appointment.

Haley during a press conference has said that she focus towards promoting human rights and support international institutions. Criticising Russia, she said it was necessary for the Donald Trump administration to “show them what this new administration is going to be”. She said that It is necessary to stand up to Moscow because of its actions in the ongoing Syrian civil war.

Haley is only the fourth member of the newly-inducted president’s Cabinet to be confirmed by the US Senate.

The daughter of Indian immigrants, Haley had endorsed Florida Senator Marco Rubio during the Republican primaries held before the presidential election. This is her first appointment to a federal government-level position.

 

