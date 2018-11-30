US President Trump in Argentina to attend G20 Summit

Buenos Aires: The US President Donald Trump has arrived in of Buenos Aires, the Argentinian capital, to participate in G20 Summit.

His visit to Latin America has come almost two years after he became US President.

The US President landed at the Ministro Pistarini International Airport here on Thursday.

Reports said Trump was accompanied by the First Lady, his daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump.

The US President during his two-day stay in the Argentinian capital is expected to participate in the signing of the new trade agreement between the US, Mexico, and Canada, known as T-MEC.

Among the world leaders with whom he will hold bilateral meetings include Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

It is worthwhile to mention that this is the first ever gathering of the group of the 20 most developed and emerging economies in the world in South America. Sources said Argentina wants to have agreements of the world leaders on various issues including sustainable food, infrastruture development .