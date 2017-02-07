US moves UN to ban JeM chief Masood Azhar, China blocks again

New Delhi: In a significant development, the United States moved the United Nations on Tuesday to ban Pathankot attack mastermind and Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad ​(JeM) chief Masood Azhar.

The US, supported by the UK and France, moved a proposal to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist at the Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council, but it has once again been opposed by China.

The American proposal came barely weeks after India’s efforts to get Azhar banned by the UN were blocked by China in December last.

The Jaish-e-Mohammed has already been blacklisted by the 15 nation Security Council, but not Azhar. India has been warning that China’s protection of Azhar exposes the “prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism”.