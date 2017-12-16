US may stop spouses of H-1B Visa holders from working

Washington: US President Donald Trump’s administration is set to propose revoking a rule that makes spouses of thousands of H1-B visa holders’ eligible to work in the US, according to reports.

Since 2015, the spouses of H-1B visa holders waiting for green cards have been eligible to work in the US on H-4 dependent visas, under a rule introduced by former President Barack Obama’s administration, sources said.

The tech sector is a major employer of H-1B visa holders.

But in a statement late Thursday, the Department of Homeland Security said that it intended to do away with the rule.

However, the department did not explain its reasons in the announcement.

The H-1B is a common visa route for highly skilled foreigners to find work at companies in the US. It is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.