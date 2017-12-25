US H-1B Visa regime likely to get tougher

Washington: In yet another bad news for Indian professionals looking to work in the US, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is planning for a proposal that will make getting an H-1B tougher. It is looking to impose stringent restrictions on the H-B petitioners’ selection process.

According to sources, the DHS has indicated it may revive a 2011 proposal that would require H-1B petitioners to pre-register for the H-1B cap lottery and to submit cap petitions only after they have won cap numbers.

The Trump administration claims its immigration overhaul targeting H1-B visa holders is to deter H-1B visa fraud and abuse.

The H-1B is a common visa route for highly skilled foreigners to find work at companies in the US. It is valid for three years and can be renewed for another three years.