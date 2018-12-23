US government in partial shutdown

Washington: The US government is going through a partial shutdown with no deal in sight to end the impasse over funding of wall on US-Mexico border.

Reports said the impasse is set to stretch on through the Christmas as Congress adjourned on Saturday.

Several key US agencies cease operations due to the shutdown.

The US President Donald Trump said that he would remain in Washington over Christmas instead of going to Florida.

Trump has put forth his demand for $5 billion for construction of the wall on the US border with Mexico. Democrats are staunchly opposed to the idea, reports said.

Federal funds for dozens of agencies lapsed at midnight on Friday.

Reports said the House of Representatives and the Senate held sessions on Saturday. But, both chambers adjourned without any significant headway in the matter.