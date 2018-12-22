US government faces shutdown over funding of border wall

Washington: The US government has been partially shutdown after Congress failed to agree to fund Trump’s border wall.

The Christmas shutdown early Saturday began after Congress adjourned without passing a federal spending bill to fund a border wall.

Reports said a number of key agencies ceased to function at 12:01 am Saturday (5:01 GMT). This occurred despite last-ditch efforts at Capitol Hill between White House officials and Congressional leaders.

Trump has demanded USD 5 billion for construction of a wall on the US border with Mexico.

Democrats are staunchly opposed to the idea.

According to reports the shutdown is the third this year. It is unclear how long the impasse would last. However, Trump has expressed hope that it will not last long.