US cops find body during search, most likely of 3-year-old missing Indian girl

Houston: Police have discovered the body of a girl child, which they say is “most likely” of a three-year-old Indian girl who went missing two weeks ago when her foster father reportedly sent her outside alone late in the night as punishment for not finishing her milk.
Sherin Mathews, who has developmental issues and limited verbal communication skills, was last seen outside her family’s backyard in Richardson, Dallas on October 7.
The Richardson Police on Sunday announced that they discovered the remains of a child in a tunnel beneath a road, expressing apprehension that it was “most likely” of Mathews. They, however, did not confirm the identity.
The body was found about half a mile from Mathews’ house.
They, however, indicated they had no reason to believe that the body of a different child had been found. The identification process was underway. The medical examiner was working to determine the cause of death.
Sherin’s foster father, Wesley Mathews, 37, was arrested on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child. A day later, he was released from custody after posting a $250,000 bond.
The Mathews had reportedly adopted the girl two years ago from an Indian orphanage.