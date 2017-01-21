Twin City

US Consulate general at KISS

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: US Consulate General Hyderabad Katherine B Hadda during his visit to Odisha has also marked her presence among 25,000  students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences on Friday here in the city.

While addressing the tribal students, she said that the US Government has had a long standing relationship with KISS through English Access Micro Scholarship Programme. The US Government believes that education is the door to a future of success and opportunity and speaking english is the foundation for a good education.

She told the students that it  is necessary to have  role model to succeed. Appreciating the Founder of KIIT and KISS Achyuta Samanta , she said that there cannot any better example to have a role model like him.She advised the students to put the skills they have learnt from the institution in  constructive use.

Among others, Public Affairs Chief Gabriel Hons Oliver, Political Affairs Chief Peter Mc Sharry and KISS CEO PK Rautray were also present.

