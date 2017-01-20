US Consulate General held discussions with DGP

Bhubaneswar: Hyderabad-based Consulate General of United States of America (USA) Katherine B. Hada on Thursday met the state Director General of Police (DGP) KB Singh in the camp office of the DGP at the Commissionerate Headquarters here in presence of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Police Commissioner YB Khurania.

During the meeting they discussed regarding co-operation between USA and Government of Odisha on human trafficking, cyber crime, availability of safe and secure environment for US nationals during their visit to Odisha as tourists or for other commercial purposes in view of the naxal threats and related law and order situations.

She has appreciated the law and order situation in the state while discussing with the DGP. At the end of the meeting, the Odisha DGP presented a memento to her as a mark of courtesy and good gesture.

Later she called on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.