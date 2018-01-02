Headlines

US blocks $255 million military aid to Pakistan

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Pakistan

Washington: In a big jolt to Pakistan, the United States has suspended its $255 million military aid to Pakistan for now, according to sources.

The White House has confirmed in this regard, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad’s response to terrorism on its soil.

The confirmation comes on the same day when US President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing to the US but “lies and deceit” and providing “safe haven” to terrorists in return for $33 billion aid over the last 15 years.

“They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!” Trump said, clearly indicating that Pakistan would no longer receive any security aid from the US till the time it sees a change in behaviour from them in fight against terrorism.

Within hours, the Pakistani Defence Ministry fired back alleging that it has got “nothing but invective and mistrust” for all the actions it took in support of America’s war against terrorism.

Several US lawmakers came out in support of Trump adopting a tough approach on Pakistan, sources said.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

TB medicine TB medicine
1.7K
Headlines

Girl dies consuming expired TB medicines in Odisha
Railways Railways
1.1K
Headlines

Over 2 lakh vacancies in Railways: Govt
Jaga-Kalia Jaga-Kalia
894
Headlines

Odisha’s separated twins: Skin grafting carried out on Jaga’s skull

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top