US bill seeks H-1B exemptions likely benefit mostly Indians

Washington: A bill has been re-introduced in the House of Representatives that seek exemption for foreign- born persons with an American Ph.D. in science, technology, engineering or mathematics from the limits on the number of employment-based green cards and H-1B visas awarded annually.

Introduced by Congressmen Erik Paulsen and Mike Quigley, the Stopping Trained in America PhDs from Leaving the Economy (STAPLE) Act, is likely to benefit Indians given that they constitute the largest number of students doing PhD in the US.

Noting that the H-1B visas are subject to annual caps that are woefully short of the number necessary to fill high- skilled jobs, the two lawmakers in a statement said numerous studies have found that H-1B visas correspond with an increase in jobs for native citizens.

Last month, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order for tightening the rules of the H-1B visa programme to stop “visa abuses”.

