US based Indian doctor killed in Michigan

California: Ramesh Kumar, a 32-year-old Indian American doctor, was fatally shot in the passenger seat of his car at a rest area near Detroit, Michigan on Thursday.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing, but Ramesh’s father, Narendra Kumar, a former president of the influential American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), told that his family doesn’t suspect anyone and has excluded the likelihood of it being a hate crime.

Kumar, who graduated from the Amrita Institute of Medical Sciences in Kochi, India, was at the researcher at the Urology department at the Henry Ford Hospital. His disappearance became known when he did not show up to work on Thursday evening.

One of his colleagues called his father to ask where he was. Narenda Kumar called and sent text messages to his son, but got no response, so he stopped by his son’s apartment and called the police when there was nobody there.

Police discovered the doctor’s body in the passenger seat of a car at a rest area 90 miles outside of Detroit after hours of searching on Thursday.

As per sources, Kumar was the third Indian American to be killed in the US within a 24-hour period beginning last Wednesday in three separate incidents.

Jagjeet Singh, a 32-year-old clerk at a grocery store in Modesto, California, died in the hospital on Friday from stab wounds inflicted by an unidentified man who reportedly got into an altercation with Singh after trying to buy cigarettes on Thursday night.

On Wednesday, a tech executive and his wife were shot dead by their daughter’s ex-boyfriend at their home in San Jose, California. The suspect was also killed following a standoff with police.

In February, Indian engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla was shot dead when a US Navy veteran Adam Purinton gunned him and his friend Alok Madasani down after yelling ‘get out of my country’.