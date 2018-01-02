US-based firm’s CEO held for hoax bomb call at Mumbai airport

Mumbai: A CEO of a US-based company has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb call at the Mumbai International Airport after apparently being miffed over flight delays, as per sources.

Vinod Moorjani, who was scheduled to travel from Mumbai to Delhi, was arrested at the airport here on Sunday.

The 45-year-old was later supposed to take a connecting flight from Delhi to Rome en route to Virginia along with his wife and children, sources said.

Over the flight delays at the airport, Moorjani called a toll free number of the Mumbai International Airport and told the woman operator that a bomb exploded in flight, the sources further added.

After an investigation, the Sahar police arrested Moorjani, who was spotted at a telephone booth in the CCTV footage of the airport.

Moorjani was later produced in the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court which granted him bail on a sum of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the same amount.