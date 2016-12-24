International

US $618 Billion of Defence Budget boosts ties with India

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
budget

Washington: US President Barack Obama has signed into law the USD 618 billion defence budget for 2017, which enhances security cooperation with India and conditions nearly half of the funding to Pakistan on a certification that it is taking demonstrable steps against the Haqqani Network.

President Obama on Friday signed the National Defence Authorisation Act (NDAA) 2017, which asks Defence Secretary and Secretary of State to take steps necessary to recognise India as America’s “major defence partner”.

A summary of the bill released by Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Senator John McCain said NDAA-2017 “enhances security cooperation” between the US and India.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

smartphones smartphones
7.5K
Business

JioFi now available on 2G & 3G smartphones
air show air show
6.6K
Headlines

Air Show in Cuttack: A dreamy view
Vodafone 4G Vodafone 4G
2.3K
Business

Vodafone launches 4G services in state
14 km flyover 14 km flyover
2.2K
Twin City

14km flyover to come up from Raj Bhavan to Nandankanan
violence during bandh violence during bandh
2.1K
Headlines

Bhubaneswar Bandh: BJD workers beat BJP picketers
To Top