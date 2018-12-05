Uri trailer: Vicky Kaushal seen as soldier vows to avenge the martyred

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, is once again back with a strong content oriented film based on the real-life incident of the Indian Army’s surgical strike across LOC.

The makers have released its trailer that runs 2 minutes 25 seconds. It begins with the scenario of 18th September 2018 where 19 unarmed India soldiers were martyred at the Uri base camp in Kashmir.

The action-packed trailer sees Vicky, as an intelligence officer who vows to take revenge against the terrorists.

The film entitled Uri is written and directed by Aditya Dhal. Apart from Vicky Kaushal, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Kirti Kulhari and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles.

The story of the film is based on the attack of an army camp in Uri, killing 19 soldiers in September 2016. Later, the Indian government announced that it had conducted a ‘surgical strike’ across the border, killing an estimated 38 terrorists.