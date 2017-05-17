UPTIN to change BMC’s holding tax assessment scenario

Bhubaneswar: After a record collection of Rs 100.13 crore revenue, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) is all set to make a sea change in its approach by digitizing all the holdings and introduction of a third agency to ensure better assessment, billing and collection (ABC) of holding tax.

“The holding tax collection, which was over Rs 35 crore during 2016-’17, may go up beyond Rs 70 crore mark if the ABC implementation comes into place and the civic body would be able to double check the assessment of its holdings by the agency and its own staff,’’ said Additional Commissioner Alok Kumar Kar.

While the civic body has floated a request for proposal (RFP) from agencies working in the field of ABC to get involved in the process of enhancement of revenue collection, the process will also ensure compliance with Property Tax Rules, 2016 of the Odisha Government.

Sources in the Revenue Cell of BMC said “numbers of each property in the BMC area by enumeration of all properties would be allocated a Unique Property Tax Index Number (UPTIN). This will be a seven digit number.’’

Already BMC in collaboration with Odisha Remote Sensing Agency (ORSAC) has done a GIS-based mapping of all holdings in Ward No. 55, in which, more than 1,400 houses (holdings) are already been geo-tagged for their authentic assessment.

The UPTIN will be done for all properties in two more wards under the Smart District i.e. Bhubaneswar Town Centre District in which Ward No. 30 (Sahid Nager) and 41 (Ashok Nagar). This would be jointly done by BMC, BDA and Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL). After that all other 65 wards of BMC will also replicate the process for better assessment, billing and collection of holding tax.