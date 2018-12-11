UPSC to select candidates for lateral recruitment at JS level

New Delhi: The Centre has entrusted Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) with the task of selecting suitable candidates for lateral recruitment to Joint Secretary position.

The Department of Personnel & Training (DOPT) had invited applications from talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the Government at the level of Joint Secretary on contract basis on 10th June 2018.

Applications were invited for the Department of Revenue, Department of Financial Services, Department of Agriculture Cooperation and Farmers’ Welfare, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Shipping, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Department of Economic Affairs, and Department of Commerce.

However, the Central government was criticised for advertising and inviting applications directly from citizens to become bureaucrats at the Joint Secretary (JS) level – a position which is usually filled by officers selected through the UPSC exams.

All candidates who have already submitted their applications online to DOPT are now requested to fill up a Detailed Application Form (DAF) which seeks to obtain additional specific information from the candidates regarding qualifications and experience so as to facilitate the selection process.

A mail is also being issued separately to each of the candidates who have applied, through their registered e-mail ID indicated in their online applications submitted in response to DoPT Advertisement.

The candidates may access the link indicated in the mail addressed to them and submit online all the requisite information asked for in the DAF before 06.00 PM on 1st January 2019. Detailed information about the process is available on the website of UPSC (http://www.upsc.gov.in) and DoP&T (https://lateral.nic.in). All candidates are advised to visit the website as well as check their registered emails for detailed information.