UPSC results: Karnataka’s Nandini KR tops the exam; Odisha’s Suman Saurav ranks 9th

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: Nandini KR, who topped the Union Public Service Commission 2016 exams on Wednesday, says she wants to join the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) to serve the people of India, rather become a diplomat.

Smilarly, Suman Saurav Mohanty of Odisha has secured 9th rank in the 2016 civil services examinations. Suman had earlier secured 413 rank in the 2015 civil services examination.

Other Odias who have qualified in the exam include Avishyant Panda in rank 91, Subhankar Mohapatra rank 255 and Suchismita Kanungo in 261 rank.

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer, Nandini, who hails from Kolar in Karnataka, cracked the exam in her fourth attempt.

Nandini was appointed as a probationary officer with the Revenue Department in the Union Finance Ministry in 2016 after she was selected in 2015 under the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) category.

Holding a Bachelor of Engineering (Civil) degree from M S Ramaiah Institute of Technology, Bengaluru, Nandini had Kannada literature as her optional subject.

Anmol Sher Singh Bedi secured the second rank. He is an engineering graduate in computer science.

A total of 1,099 candidates (846 men and 253 women), including 500 in general category, 347 belonging to other backward class (OBC), 163 from scheduled caste and 89 from scheduled tribe, have been recommended for appointment to various central government services, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said.

The civil services preliminary examination, 2016 was conducted on 7 August 2016. As many as 11, 35,943 candidates had applied for this examination, out of which 4,59,659 candidates actually appeared.