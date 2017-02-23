UPSC exam dates announced

Bhubaneswar: For those students interested to apply for the civil services examinations, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday issued notification announcing the date and procedure for applying for the Indian Civil Services preliminary Examination- 2017 on its official portal. The last date for the receipt of application for the preliminary examinations is March 17, 2017 till 6.00 pm .

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam will qualify for admission to the Civil Services (main) examination. The main examination is likely to be held in October, 2017. While the preliminary exam is objective based and bears negative marking, the main exam consists up written and interview.