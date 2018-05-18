UPSC CDS 2017: Odisha’s Debasis Sarangi tops exam

Bhubaneswar: Debasis Sarangi of Odisha has topped in Combined Defence Service (CDS II)-2017 examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in November 2017, results of which were announced on Wednesday.

While Debasis stood second for Indian Military Academy, he topped for both Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy.

The final merit list of 192 (103+69+20) candidates who have successfully cleared the written and SSB interviews held by Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the 145th course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course.

Notably, the number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ certificates (Army Wing) holders], 45 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala Executive (General Service) [including 06 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificate holders (Naval Wing)] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad. The Commission had recommended 3701, 2248 and 914 as qualified in the written test for admission to the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Air Force Academy respectively.

These results are also available on the UPSC website at http://www.upsc.gov.in. However, marks of the candidates will be available on the website after declaration of final result of Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) for Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2017. Worth mentioning, CDS exams are held twice a year, in February (CDS-1) and November (CDS-2).