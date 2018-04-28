UPSC 2017 result: Hyderabad’s Anudeep Durishetty tops exam, Odisha’s Subhankar secures 46th rank

Bhubaneswar: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the final result of Civil Services Exam 2017 on its official website – upsc.gov.in. Hyderabad candidate Anudeep Durishetty topped the list.

Anu Kumari secured the second rank, while Sachin Gupta occupied the third spot. Odisha’s Subhankar Mohapatra secured the 46th rank.

Here is the list of candidates from Odisha who cracked the UPSC exam: