UPSC 2017 result: Hyderabad’s Anudeep Durishetty tops exam, Odisha’s Subhankar secures 46th rank

Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday released the final result of Civil Services Exam 2017 on its official website – upsc.gov.in. Hyderabad candidate Anudeep Durishetty topped the list.

Anu Kumari secured the second rank, while Sachin Gupta occupied the third spot. Odisha’s Subhankar Mohapatra secured the 46th rank.

Here is the list of candidates from Odisha who cracked the UPSC exam:

  1. Subhankar Mohapatra – Rank 46
  2. Amiya Prasanna Nanda – Rank 243
  3. Sumit Panda – Rank 251
  4. Vedbhushan – Rank 293
  5. Babitarani Swain – Rank 401
  6. Aditya Tripathi – Rank 452
  7. Hrudya Kumar Das – Rank 680
  8. Samir Kumar Jena- Rank 684
  9. Ashis Kumar Sahu – Rank 719
  10. Manoranjan Behera – Rank 826
  11. Yashodhara Das – Rank 894
  12. Shibu Prasad Mishra – Rank 906
  13. Sudhanshu Nayak – Rank 931
