Uphaar fire tragedy: SC orders jail for owner Gopal Ansal

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thurday ordered one year imprisonment to the Gopal Ansal in the Uphaar fire tragedy case, one of the two real estate brothers.

In view of Gopal Ansal’s had already spent four months in jail, the apex court has asked him to complete the remaining months in the prison. Sushil Ansal, however, was let off due to his old age.

Gopal and Sushil both were convicted for June 13, 1997, Uphaar fire tragedy in which 59 people lost their lives.

They were awarded two years sentence by the trial court but the Delhi High Court by its December 19, 2008, verdict had reduced the sentence to one year.

Notably, 59 people had died and over 100 injured when a fire broke out during the screening of Bollywood movie ‘Border’ in Uphaar theatre in Green Park area of South Delhi on June 13, 1997.