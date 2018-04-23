UP Sainik school admits girls for first time after 57 years

Lucknow: Hailing girl power on top, making it come first in the past 57 years, the Uttar Pradesh Sainik School has conferred admission to girls. Losing the all-boys institution tag on Friday, the UP Sainik School in Lucknow has welcomed a team of 15 girls in its cadet team.

The admission made available is especially beaming to those girls who want to serve the nation by joining the army force. Imposing lessons targeted in the armed forces, the school has attempted to come forward and make the girls strong and tough.

The girls have been admitted from class 9 as against the norm of admitting boys from class 7 as authorities felt that girls of this age will be mature enough to cope with the ‘sainik’ environment. After addressing the cadets, Principal Col Amit Chatterjee, expressed confidence that in the coming years, they would bring laurels not only to the institution but to the nation, by contributing immensely as defence officers.

With beaming smiles and lit-up eyes, the girls did not miss the opportunity to climb on the two Vijayanta tanks kept as trophies at the entrance of the 57-year-old institution, the first army school to be opened in the country. Later, 27 other such schools were established across India.

With combined efforts initiated by the UP government, the historical decision to admit girls in Sainik School has been taken into consideration.