UP cop killed in mob violence over cow slaughter

Lucknow: A police inspector was killed in mob violence in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday following reports of cow slaughter.

The deceased was identified as Subodh Singh, who was posted at Syana police station in the district.

According to sources, members of several Hindu outfits gathered on the Bulandshahr-Syana road with an alleged cow carcass and pelted the police personnel with stones.

The protestors vandalised vehicles and attacked police officials. They also set several vehicles and the Chingarwathi Police Chowki on fire.

Inspector Subodh Singh and four constables were injured in the violence. The profusely bleeding inspector was rushed to the Aurangabad community health centre where he was pronounced dead.