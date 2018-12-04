UP CM threatens elimination of terror groups for Ram temple

Vijaynagar (Rajasthan): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has vowed to eliminate terror elements in next surgical strike if they pose threat to construction of Ram temple.

Addressing an election rally here Tuesday, Yogi warned that Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar will be eliminated in the next surgical strike if he dared to create problem for the construction of the temple in Ayodhya.

Yogi said if Masood Azhar threatens us over Ram temple then terrorists like him will be eliminated in the next surgical strike.

He warned his masters cannot save him from the attack.

It is worthwhile to mention here that the Babri Masjid was built by Mughal emperor Babur in 1578.

A group of Hindu activists pulled down the mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992.