UP CM meets PM Modi

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

He is expected to discuss with Modi on matters relating to Bulandshahr violence and preparation for the upcoming Kumbh Mela.

The UP government is in the eye of a storm over allegations after a police officer Subodh Kumar Singh was killed by a mob.

The violence erupted after rumours of cow carcasses being discovered in Bulandshahr. The police officer was injured after being hit by stones and subsequently shot at.

The violence started on Monday after cow carcasses were found strewn in the jungle. The protestors loaded the carcasses on tractor trolleys and took out a protest on a busy road leading to charged atmosphere.